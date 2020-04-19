MV Grower gives away 340 tomato plants

1 of 4

Volunteers from MV Grower handed out 340 bags containing three tomato plants each to Islanders Sunday in order to promote locally grown produce and feed those in need.

The growers, who want to remain anonymous, set up at Cronig’s Market in Tisbury at noon and handed out free plants, which were packaged in plastic bags.

Within 45 minutes, all the plants were gone.

Traffic officers directed dozens of cars in and out of the Cronig’s parking lot.

Overall, eight volunteers from MV Grower helped hand out plants to happy shoppers.