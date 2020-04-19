Wilmon B. Chipman

Wilmon B. “Chip” Chipman, 88, of Shirley and Martha’s Vineyard, formerly of Bridgewater, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Health Alliance-Leominster Hospital.

Chipman was born in Winchester, July 6, 1932, the son of Wilmon B. and Catherine (Blanchard) Chipman and grew up in Reading. He and his family resided over 40 years in Bridgewater before moving to Shirley three years ago.

He was a 1954 graduate of Harvard University where he majored in chemistry. He furthered his education by receiving a master’s degree in chemistry from Dartmouth University in 1956 and in 1958 a PhD from University of Illinois.

Dr. Chipman began his lifelong career in education at Northfield Mt. Hermon. He moved on to teach chemistry at Colby College in Waterville, Maine before settling in at Bridgewater State College in 1964, where he spent the next 33 years as professor of organic chemistry, retiring in 1997 as professor emeritus.

Chip’s three ‘F’s’ were family, friends, and fishing. Many years ago he purchased a beach home on Dogfish Bar, Martha’s Vineyard, which enabled him to gather family and friends, and pursue his favorite pastime, fishing.

He leaves his wife of 61 years, Barbara A. (Bennett) Chipman, two sons, John T. “Terry” Chipman and his wife, Debra of Middleboro, Wilmon D. “Billy” Chipman and his wife Shannon Conry of Watertown, a daughter, Elizabeth C. Quinty and her husband, James of Shirley. He also leaves grandchildren Amanda, Sean, and Brendan Chipman, Deran, Catherine, and Sierra Quinty, and Oscar and Tallulah Chipman, and great grandchild Ava Chipman.

Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of donations or flowers, the family asks that you spend time with family and friends. And take them fishing.

The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd, Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.