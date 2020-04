Robert J. Schumann of Oak Bluffs passed away on April 15, 2020 at home after a period of declining health.

He was 69 Years old.

Survivors include his daughter Bethany Socha of Winthrop and his sister Annemarie Donahue, her husband Terry along with their children Justin and Mariah.

A full obituary will appear in a later issue.

A celebration of Robert’s life is being planned for a later date to be announced.