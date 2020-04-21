‘Freedom and liberty to work’ rally is canceled

A “freedom and liberty to work” rally at Five Corners for Wednesday, April 22, from 3 to 5 pm, has been canceled by its organizers, which included members of the family that owns the popular Black Dog restaurants, cafes and shops.

Robbie Douglas, CEO for the Black Dog, told The Times he would provide more details on the reasons the rally had been scheduled on Wednesday morning. In a brief phone conversation, he said the idea was about safely opening the Island to business.

In an April 19 Facebook post, his brother Jamie Douglas called for people to “get back to work and restore our freedom” and to “save M.V. economy.”

The post says everyone will practice social distancing and calls for a “smart and safe reopening of the economy” and that “the cure can’t be worse than the disease.”

Douglas’ brother Robbie Douglas was also tagged in the post.

There was almost immediate backlash to the proposed rally, which follows highly publicized events in Michigan, Ohio, and a more modest one at the Bourne Rotary on Cape Cod.

India Rose, a business consultant from Vineyard Haven, created boycottblackdog.com, a website encouraging people to stop patronizing the company.

“The CEO of The Black Dog company is planning a ‘liberation’ type of protest at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven on Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday April 22, 2020. In protest of current safety and stay-at-home orders. This is an act of selfish greed and the Island of Martha’s Vineyard does not want this nonsense here. We encourage everyone to boycott all of their restaurants and shops and support other Island businesses that are REAL small businesses that care about this community,” the website reads.

In a phone conversation with The Times, Rose said her call for a boycott was in counter protest to the Five Corners gathering.

“I think what they’re doing is dangerous and counter productive,” Rose said, adding that she and her family have made sacrifices like everyone else. “It’s not good for anybody, it’s not good for our community. All of us are making sacrifices. My parents live in Vineyard Haven and we don’t go to their house. We’re all doing our part to keep each other safe.”

She said it followed a similar trend across the country of groups holding rallies and gatherings demanding the reopening of the economy.

“Hopefully they just really reconsider the reasoning and what they’re doing,” she said.