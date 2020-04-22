Earth Day brings positivity to the Vineyard

Even while facing a major crisis, Islanders are demonstrating their love and devotion to our natural world by celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

In years past, the Vineyard Conservation Society (VCS) has rallied the masses on Earth Day to go out together and collect any trash they see along our many beaches, parks, and walking trails.

But this year, because of social distancing guidelines, individuals and families have been encouraged for the entire month of April to head out on their own and pick up styrofoam, nip bottles, and any other litter they come across.

VCS is also encouraging people to collect trash along sidewalks, roads, and anywhere else your outdoor travels take you.

Not only does picking up trash protect our environment and honor our connection with nature, but it allows us to be free from the confines of our homes and get more in touch with our environment.

For those who choose to venture out and clean up our Island, VCS wants folks to send in any observations, pictures, and anecdotes they have via email for a chance to win some cool VCS swag. You can also tag VCS on Facebook or Instagram when you post your clean-up adventures on social media.

“Together, we will create the story of a community coming together to protect our shared environment during this challenging time,” the VCS website states.

Signe Benjamin of VCS said that at the beginning of April, they didn’t receive many emails. But just recently, the pictures and stories of families’ trash pick-up efforts began to roll in. “It seems like there are a lot of people out there trying to help out,” Benjamin said. “Lots of families with young children, but also people of all ages getting outside.”

All over the Island, Benjamin said the community has been providing great feedback about the initiative.

“This year, Earth Day feels extra special to me,” Benjamin said. “For me personally, I realize how much we depend on nature to find solace in times like these. What do we turn to when things are really bad? We are so fortunate here on the Vineyard. I feel grateful for our natural world and for our Island community.”

The Island Grown Initiative (IGI) is also celebrating Earth Day in its own way. IGI wants folks to take pictures of them out in nature, whether it’s in their own personal garden, backyard, or on a sunny nature walk, and tag @islandgrowninitiative.

And The MV Community Seed Library, a joint program of the West Tisbury Library, FARM Institute, and IGI, will offer free seed packets this Thursday at the library starting at 10 am, while supplies last. This effort encourages home gardening and promotes food security within the community.