Island cases remain at 15 

As of Wednesday, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has confirmed 15 positive cases of COVID-19. Overall, the hospital has collected samples for 291 tests for the coronavirus with 263 negative and 13 tests pending results.

The hospital also has zero hospitalizations for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital has confirmed that two COVID-19 positive patients had been transferred to Boston via Boston MedFlight and one maternity patient who tested positive for COVID-19 was transferred to Boston via land. A hospital employee is also one of the 15 confirmed cases.

According to the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health, of those 15 confirmed cases, nine are female and six are male. Seven of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, three cases are 60-69 years old, two are 30-39 years old, two are 20-29 years old, and one is 20 years old or younger.

As of Tuesday, the state Department of Public Health reported there were more than 41,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There were 152 new deaths for a total of 1,961. According to the state data, 9 percent of the confirmed cases are hospitalized.