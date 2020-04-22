Poet’s Corner

Coronaikus

By Michael Oliveira

upon reflection

that mirror guy is starting

to get on my nerves

heh heh heh heh heh

staccato delivery

helicopter laugh

the past behind me

yet the nagging feeling it’s

going to lap me

loved the Lone Ranger

when young: now I get to be

a full grown masked man

dry roasted peanuts

white wine in a jelly jar

watching Goodfellas

my hair damp as I

roam room-to-room under my

Charlie Brown rain cloud

on Lucy Vincent

the buddha cliff contemplates

the far horizon

Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for decades. Currently living in East Falmouth, he has been documenting his quarantine by using the Japanese poetic form, haiku.

