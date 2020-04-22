Poet’s Corner

Coronaikus
By Michael Oliveira
upon reflection
that mirror guy is starting
to get on my nerves
heh heh heh heh heh
staccato delivery
helicopter laugh
the past behind me
yet the nagging feeling it’s
going to lap me
loved the Lone Ranger
when young: now I get to be
a full grown masked man
dry roasted peanuts
white wine in a jelly jar
watching Goodfellas
my hair damp as I
roam room-to-room under my
Charlie Brown rain cloud
on Lucy Vincent
the buddha cliff contemplates
the far horizon
Michael Oliveira has lived and worked on Martha’s Vineyard for decades. Currently living in East Falmouth, he has been documenting his quarantine by using the Japanese poetic form, haiku.
