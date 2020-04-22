West Tisbury: A daffodil drive

It’s hard to start this week’s column. I don’t know what to say. I go back and forth between being grateful and being horrified.

My life remains mostly constant, being home or in my garden, writing on my sofa with Mona beside me and Abby very nicely lying on the floor by my feet, as a good dog is expected to do. She is not jumping. She is not bothering the cat. We have been working on this for awhile and, being home, maybe I am getting somewhere.

No one has died on the Island and our confirmed coronavirus count is low, 14 people to date.

I know there are people who are ill, who are working ungodly hours, who have lost loved ones, who have lost jobs or homes, who cannot afford to eat or feed their families. There are untold stories of misery and privation and an unknowable future.

I read an article this morning about whether or not the coronavirus currently afflicting the world would remain a constant entity that would allow a vaccine to be effective, or if it would mutate and vaccines would have to be designed anew every year, much as the annual flu vaccine is now with varying results. I have just spent the last half hour trying to find where I read this. It had excellent pictures showing the virus’s receptors, how the cells responded, how antibodies were triggered in different conditions depending on possible mutation scenarios. I’ll add it to this column on the Times website if I find it.

Just found it. It was in the April 16 New York Times. “The Coronavirus is Mutating. What Does That Mean for a Vaccine,” by Nathaniel Lash and Tala Schlossberg.

A highlight of last week was Linda Vadasz’s birthday. Her daughter, Nicole Cabot, secretly asked some of Linda’s friends to drive by honking our horns, waving giant Happy Birthday signs, and yelling out of our car windows at 5 o’clock last Thursday. The line forming along Courthouse Road was long and filled with enthusiastic well-wishers. Nicole invited her mother for a walk to get Linda outside in time for the drive-by. Needless to say, she was surprised and thrilled. Despite being in our cars, it was a cheery occasion, good to see familiar faces, and a nice distraction from our virus preoccupation.

While I was out, I decided to drive around to visit some of my favorite daffodil displays. First was Ann Burt’s yard, where a thick yellow-and-cream colored ribbon of flowers wound along the Tiasquam River in her backyard, and the display followed the curves of Tiasquam Road to Tom Hodgson and Christine Gault’s property at the end. The Dripp’s hillside was my second destination, more abundant and more beautiful every spring. From there, it was a general appreciation of plantings alongside Middle Road, past Brookside Farm and Mermaid Farm, past Krishana Collins’s soon-to-be-flower-filled fields, past Ralph Sherman’s house, to Beetlebung Corner and back on South Road to home.

A new book of Joan Mitchell’s paintings called “I carry my landscapes around with me” has essays and images of several of her very abstract landscape paintings. I have read enough about her in the past to know that her paintings often bore titles that referred to the real experiences that preceded them. I thought of her paintings as I was driving home, my own head filled with pictures and patterns and colors. Who knows what will come of that?

There are many virtual events to enjoy with our West Tisbury library, including:

Thursday, April 23, at 10:30 am, Little Bird MV’s Laura Jordan will continue her virtual music class for kids through Zoom. Classes include seasonal songs and movement. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation to join.

Thursday, April 23, at 3:30 pm, Heather Capece will offer a crafting class for kids on Zoom. Learn how you can make your own fantasy world or box town with materials you have in your recycle bin. Once you make your own town you will have hours of creative play time making your own adventures. Please email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Friday, April 24, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will continue teaching an all-levels Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. Please contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Friday, April 24, at 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead her weekly Balance Class through Zoom. You will need a chair for some of the movements. Kanta will be leading her class on both Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Email ogately@clamsnet.org to join.

Saturday, April 25, at 9:30 am, Judy Kranz will teach a free Pilates class via Zoom. Her classes will be offered on Tuesdays at 8:30 am and Saturdays at 9:30 am. Please contact rrooney@clamsnet.org to join.

Saturday, April 25, at 1 pm, Bob Gilpin will lead an online workshop via Zoom for high school students and parents about “Getting Started in the College Process.” Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join.

Saturday, April 25 at 2 pm, join the library for virtual Lego Club on Zoom. Anyone is welcome to join. Lego fans can come together virtually and build together. If you don’t have Legos at home, no problem, just use what you have and join in on the fun. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Monday, April 27, at 2 pm, join the library for online Adult Community Dance Class with The Yard’s Jesse Keller Jason. This class welcomes adults of all ages! Classes meet Mondays at 2 pm and Wednesdays at 10:30 am on Zoom. Please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

Monday, April 27, at 5 pm, join us for virtual Sci-Fi Book Club with librarian and life-long sci-fi nerd Alexandra Pratt. Please check the library website for titles. All readings will be available online for free. Please email apratt@clamsnet.org to join.

Tuesday, April 28, Laura Jordan will lead online parent support groups, where parents can talk and find comfort in parenting during these uncertain times. Laura will offer individual half-hour sessions from 10 am to 12 pm, and a group session from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org to join.

Wednesday, April 29 at 8am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join.

Dee Leopold is still taking sign ups for people interested in joining her Pride and Prejudice Book Club! Please email dleopold@clamsnet.org to join.

