Island builders head back to work Monday

Updated April 23

Some Island builders and tradespeople are heading back to work Monday following a construction moratorium that was put in place a month ago.

Workers are required to follow a strict set of guidelines created by a working group of health agents, building community representatives, and others. The guidelines will be enforced by town building officials and boards of health.

Under phase one, up to two landscapers, carpenters, painters, or tradespeople would be allowed on a construction site or worksite at one time. Construction sites are defined as new construction, renovation, demolition, or addition of a structure. Worksites are defined as work that is not construction such as landscaping.

Signage for proper hand washing, running water, and hand sanitizer are all required at sites. Workers would also have to maintain proper social distancing practices.

Shared surfaces such as tools, door handles, bathrooms, and gates would have to be disinfected at the end of the day.

Construction sites are specifically required to have a hand washing station with water, soap, paper towels on a holder, and a trash bin. They must also have at least one bathroom.

If working with two people, workers would have to maintain a six-foot distance. All workers would have to wear gloves while on work sites except when not feasible.

The guidelines also call for a strict daily report. Every construction site must post a wellness questionnaire sign in and sign out sheet. Worksite workers would have to verbally complete the questionnaire with their supervisor prior to starting work each day.

The questionnaire confirms that employees don’t have flu-like symptoms, have not had contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19. Workers must also travel to work in separate vehicles.

Construction sites will also have to be inspected by the building inspector prior to construction. Violations of the guidelines would result in a fine of up to $1,000 and suspended work.

A set of frequently asked questions has been put together as well for tradespeople getting back to work. Construction guidelines are also available in Portugese.

In a teleconference call Wednesday with the Martha’s Vineyard Builders Association and other tradespeople, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital CEO Denise Schepici stressed continuing proper social distancing, hand washing, and avoiding non essential travel.

Schepici said that Boston is in its peak for the number of confirmed cases and that an Island peak is on its way.

“I am really worried about June, July, and August when we have more influx of visitors here who could be carriers,” Schepici said. “I firmly don’t believe that we’ve seen all that we’re going to see yet and we may see a very delayed surge here on the Island.”

As workers head back to work, E.C. Cottle’s lumberyard is set to reopen. Starting April 27, Cottle’s three locations will be open Monday through Friday. The West Tisbury location will be open 7 to 4 pm and the Edgartown and Airport locations 7:30 to 4:30 pm.

Customers are allowed into the lumberyard if they are masked or have a cloth covering their face. Customers are prohibited from entering Cottle’s buildings during phase one of the guidelines. All customers and employees must maintain a six foot distance from each other at all times. Payment can be made through credit card and on-account charges.

For more information visit Cottle’s website.

Updated to add information on Cottle’s lumberyard.