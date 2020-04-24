Whipped coffee, the drink that took over the internet

As a coffee lover, when I saw this whipped coffee trend — which really isn’t anything new, but we will get to that in a minute — I knew I had to make it. The first time I saw it was on TikTok. Video after video of people whisking furiously in a bowl until this foamy, sweet mixture developed. I was intrigued and had quite literally just the amount of instant coffee in my pantry. I always have a bit of it to add to chocolate desserts, as coffee notes always elevate anything chocolate. With shelter-in-place recommendations on-Island, we are all missing our local coffee shops even more so now — that iced mocha from Mocha Motts, that lavender latte from Behind the Bookstore, that perfect flat white from Espresso Love. Here’s a coffee you can make at home, that although won’t replace your local favorite, will definitely tide you over.

But I digress: Here’s how to make it:

2 tablespoons instant coffee

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons water

Milk of choice

Crushed ice



Instructions



In a bowl, measure out the instant coffee, sugar, and water.

Whisk until it becomes fluffy, thick, and foamy, this will take about five minutes.

Pour over your choice of milk and ice, or steamed milk as a hot beverage.



Notes: Do NOT use finely ground coffee beans — this will NOT work. You can use any sweetener you’d like: brown sugar, monk fruit sweetener, coconut sugar, etc. The water does NOT have to be hot — just use regular tap water; you can serve over any type of milk: dairy, almond, coconut, soy — your choice!



I’ve made this over a dozen times now and have a few tips and tricks that I have learned, which you can check out in my full blog post on How to Make Whipped Coffee.

Check out Marnely Murray on Instagram, marnely_murray, and on her website, Cooking with Books.