Island confirmed cases remain at 16

Even as the rest of the state is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the number of confirmed cases of the virus on the Island remains at 16.

As of Sunday, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has tested 367 patients for COVID-19. Of those, 335 are negative and 16 are pending results.

The hospital reported on Friday that it had one patient who was hospitalized. On Saturday, that changed back to zero. At least two “quite sick” COVID-19 patients have been transported to Boston by helicopter and a third maternity patient was taken off-Island by ferry in a private vehicle.

According to the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health, of the 16 confirmed cases, nine are female and seven are male. Seven of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, four cases are 60-69 years old, two are 30-39 years old, two are 20-29 years old, and one is 20 years old or younger.

On Saturday, the total number of tests performed by the state Department of Public Health was 226,845. DPH has reported there were more than 53,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. There were 174 new deaths for a total of 2,730 and Sunday’s Boston Globe had 20 printed pages of death notices. According to the state data, seven percent of the confirmed cases are hospitalized.