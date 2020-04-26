Vineyard House waives rents, asks for donations

Vineyard House is looking for donations to provide safe and supportive housing for its residents after waiving rent during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Island’s only residential recovery campus has set up a GoFundMe page where people can donate. In two days, the page has raised $9,345 of its $50,000 goal from 84 donors

Vineyard House provides housing for up to 25 men and women who want to live clean and sober.

“During the coronavirus outbreak and while the Island is under a stay-at-home order, almost all of our residents are out of work. Vineyard House is waiving rent for residents and looking for other ways to support them through this unprecedented health crisis,” a message from the board of directors says. “Without income from rent, our resources have been seriously depleted, and so we hope you will consider a donation to Vineyard House to help offset this unexpected shortfall.”

The message goes on to add no one at Vineyard House has contracted the virus and special measures are being taken to guard against infection.

The Vineyard House campus, which is located in Vineyard Haven, has been closed to all non-residents, 12-step meetings are now online, and residents continue to participate in support groups via Zoom.

While those out of work have rent waived, those who are still employed are having their rent placed in escrow, which will be refunded to them when they leave to help transition to independent living.

A prior restriction on hiring residents to do work on the campus has been lifted by initiating a stimulus program that will involve projects such as spring landscaping and cleanup.

The board also thanked the Permanent Endowment of Martha’s Vineyard for its support.

“We are grateful to the Permanent Endowment of Martha’s Vineyard, which has helped us offset some of this shortfall. Your help during this health crisis will go a long way to helping us to continue to operate and support our residents.”