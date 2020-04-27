Fly away with Avian Improv

Experience the calming, meditative magic of improvised music combined with images of nature. Avian Improv is a captivating, audiovisual slideshow that features bird photography by Lanny McDowell and unrehearsed piano music by David Stanwood. All of the photographs in this special edition are of bird species that have been seen on Martha’s Vineyard. While listening to the soothing sounds, take in the beautiful scenery of birds that are nestling in the Island woods, playing on the seashore, resting on a pond, and flying across the sky. Find a quiet place where you can be in the moment, and visit the M.V. Museum webpage for Avian Improv.