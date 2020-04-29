55Plus: Elder Law – The impact of COVID-19: We are in this together

Well, here we are. We are all living through an emergency that none of us could have foreseen or planned for. What do you do next?

First, take care of yourself. Prepare for the medical emergency that might hit.

Make sure your health care proxy (HCP) is accessible if needed and talk to the agent you named in your proxy about how you would like to be treated if Covid-19 hits you.

Talk to the person you have named in your Power of Attorney. That person may need to be doing things for you if you’re in the hospital or simply because you’re stuck at home.

Second, take care of those around you. While social distancing, consider reaching out with a phone call.

Third, stay connected with your community.

Arthur P. Bergeron is an elder law attorney in the Trusts and Estates Group at Mirick O’Connell.