Keene reopens pit and excavation company

West Tisbury excavator John Keene restarted his company Tuesday after an inspection from the West Tisbury board of health. Keene was forced to layoff company employees in March and shutter operations. The restart comes after an easing of local construction restrictions on Monday. In addition to reactivating his workforce, Keene reopened his “pit” on Old Stage Road where bulk material such as gravel and mulch are sold and where brush can be dumped. Keene said he hopes contractors Island-wide exercise good public health judgment by, among other things, maintaining social distance and wearing proper protective attire.