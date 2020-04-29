New confirmed case brings Island total to 18

The number of confirmed cases on the Martha’s Vineyard rose to 18 Wednesday, according to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

The hospital reported it has tested a total of 394 patients with 372 negative tests and four pending results. The hospital also reported zero hospitalizations on Wednesday.

Communications director Katrina Delgadillo confirmed that one of the confirmed COVID-19 patients transferred to Boston due to health complications has died “due to medical complications not proven to be related to COVID-19.”

That patient is one of three who have been transferred off-Island. Two COVID-19 patients were transported to Boston by helicopter and a third maternity patient was taken off-Island by ferry in a private vehicle. The two other COVID-19 transfers have been discharged, according to Delgadillo.

The hospital reported on Friday that it had one patient who was hospitalized. Hospital communications director Katrina Delgadillo told The Times the patient had been discharged on Saturday in “stable condition.”

On the state level Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reported that 254,500 COVID-19 tests had been conducted, with 58,302 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. There were 150 new deaths for a total of 3,153. The bulk of the state’s deaths, nearly two thirds, have been patients 80 or older and the average age of a hospitalized COVID-19 patient is 69. According to the state data, 7 percent of the confirmed cases are hospitalized.

The Centers for Disease Control expanded its list of symptoms for the virus including cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and a new loss of taste or smell.