‘If we open this up, all hell will break loose’

Aquinnah is considering how to deal with the inevitable influx of summer visitors to the town, and what restrictions should be placed on public access.

During a meeting Wednesday, selectmen considered how to best accommodate seasonal visitors while also preventing the spread of disease and keeping the town’s finances in good order.

Currently, the public restrooms at the Gay Head Cliffs are in disrepair, with a number of sinks and toilets out of order.

Public works director Jay Smalley said it would cost north of $21,000 to fix the restrooms, and an additional recurring fee to have them cleaned on a regular basis.

At this early stage, and with advisories from the state and federal government being so fluid, town officials decided it would be too early to decide whether the historic district at the cliffs would even be open during the summer.

Apart from the cliffs, selectmen deliberated on how to manage the public beaches, and whether or not to deploy porta potties at Philbin Beach, Moshup Beach, and Red Beach.

But Smalley said porta potties and the accompanying handwashing stations necessary for maintaining proper hygiene are being taken up largely by construction sites as part of the newly implemented regulations.

And town administrator Jeff Madison said porta potties would be “prohibitively expensive,” as they would need to be cleaned and emptied frequently. Madison cited one porta potty for the summer season as costing around $3,500.

Selectmen also discussed how to encourage social distancing at the many town beaches in Aquinnah, and at what level to enforce restrictions implemented by the town.

The conversation stemmed largely from a joint letter issued jointly by the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce and the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, which received harsh criticism from Oak Bluffs officials before it was retracted.

Selectmen agreed that it may have been the wrong move for the letter to be issued without first hearing from Island towns, but said there needs to be some guidance in place for summer visitors.

“I hope we are not reinventing the wheel here,” Madison said. “We are all well-acquainted with the effort put into emergency orders adopted by each of the towns.”

One of the key points in the letter identified by board of health chair Jim Glavin was whether or not to maintain the 14-day quarantine for people coming from off-Island for the foreseeable future.

“If we do, that means there are no day trippers, no tour buses. It’s within the board of health’s purview to do this,” Glavin said.

Selectman Jim Newman said he thinks the town should continue to require visitors to quarantine, and noted that “if we can hold this pandemic at bay, it will be worth the economic loss.”

Selectman Gary Haley said he doesn’t think many visitors will adhere to the quarantine, especially after being cooped up in their off-Island homes for months.

“When people come here and there is nice weather, I just don’t see people quarantining for 14 days. First they are going to be in their yard, then they are going to hop on their bikes and go to the beach,” Haley said.

Madison said all the Island towns need to come up with a unified voice to speak to off-Island visitors about any regulations that will be implemented.

He said that if the towns are too lenient on summer visitors, it could be hugely detrimental and could send the Island into a “world of hurt.”

“If we open this thing up, all hell will break loose,” Madison said. “The hospital has no ability to handle a population of 100,000 or more people coming here. We will get lost in an instant if we do away with the stay at home orders and the social distancing.”

Madison said town officials cannot make these types of decisions independently from the voice of the public, and encouraged town residents to provide input.

“We need to decide what we are going to do with the municipal lot at the cliffs. What are we going to do at Philbin? How aggressively are we going to instruct the police to ticket people who aren’t adhering to the regulations? These are just a few of the big questions we need to answer before the summer hits,” Madison said.

Officials agreed that it’s too early to make any formal decisions regarding advisories to visitors and restrictions for public spaces.