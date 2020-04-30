Why are liquor stores essential?

To the Editor:

I just found out that liquor stores are open to the public. I called three to double check because it didn’t make sense to me.

You can’t buy a pair of socks but you can buy a bottle of gin. Come on! The first one I called said curbside only — I get that. The next two said the store was open to the public. I’m not saying liquor stores should be penalized but — either essential only — or all small businesses should be able to remain open with social distancing and masks worn. Who decides?

Rosemary van Nes

West Tisbury