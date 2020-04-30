SSA changes course on masks

After insisting for days they could not institute a policy on face coverings, the Steamship Authority has changed course and is implementing a new policy, according to a press release.

The SSA is requiring face coverings for passengers waiting to board a boat and to disembark. For those who don’t want to wear a face mask or cover on board, they’ll have to sit outside or in an “appropriate area,” according to the release.

The SSA faced intense backlash this week on social media as passengers, many of them commuters arriving on the Vineyard to work, showed up without wearing masks or face coverings. The Steamship Authority requires its employees to wear face coverings in its public settings, including maintenance facilities, terminals and vessels, where physical distancing measures (i.e. physical separation of 6 feet or greater) are difficult or, in some cases, impossible to maintain. “The policy is consistent with recommendations from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Adherence to this policy will be ensured by the employees’ supervisors,” the release states. “All passengers when boarding, disembarking and while onboard the Authority’s vessels are required to wear a cloth face coverings in interior passenger areas, including vessel freight decks. Passengers who choose to remain in their vehicles when boarding shall be required to remain inside their vehicles for the duration of the voyage if they do not possess a cloth face covering to wear outside of their vehicle.”

Earlier this week, the SSA insisted it required a mandate from the governor or the U.S. Coast Guard to implement such a policy. Despite policies in Falmouth that require masks in all public places and on the Island requiring construction workers to wear appropriate PPE, the SSA said those policies were not something they or their passengers had to follow.

But on Thursday there was a change of heart.

“Any passenger not utilizing a cloth face covering may have their travel affected in the following ways:

▪ They may be queued for boarding onto the vessels separately from those passengers using a cloth face covering.

▪ They may be directed to sit in a designated exterior seating area or another area as determined by the Port Captain or the master of the vessel.

▪ They may be directed to travel on a different vessel voyage for same-day travel.

▪ They may be directed to stay in a vehicle, if available, on the vessel’s freight deck.

Passengers are strongly encouraged to wear their cloth face covering on terminal property where physical distancing measures are difficult or impossible to maintain.”

The SSA won’t be making masks or face coverings available for customers “due to supply deficiencies,” according to the release. “These changes were communicated Thursday, April 30, 2020 to Authority staff for immediate implementation. Shoreside and vessel personnel will communicate the policies directly to passengers as they board, and additional signage and communications will be introduced in the coming days.”

In the release, SSA general manager reiterated that the lack of an order puts the SSA in a difficult positon.

“The Authority’s opinion has been, and continues to be, that it cannot legally deny travel to customers who are not wearing a face covering without an executive order from a state or federal authority,” Davis said. “By directing those customers who choose not to wear a face covering to designated areas away from other passengers, we feel we have found a practice that will provide a balance between our obligation to provide travel to and from the islands and our sincere desire to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

This is a developing story.