A birthday salute for Rowan

West Tisbury firefighters and police joined Tri-Town Ambulance personnel and a bevy of others to wish Rowan Huffam a happy birthday on Thursday evening.

The son of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital emergency room nurses Natasha and Rich Huffam, Rowan turned 10 years old. A parade of vehicles motored down Island Farm Road and Old Knoll Road to where Rowan and his family stood on the side of Old Coach Road. The parade included four fire vehicles, an ambulance, a police cruiser, and a number of private vehicles. Other Vineyard towns, including Chilmark and Edgartown, have rolled out their emergency vehicles to brighten the birthdays of kids stuck at home during the pandemic.