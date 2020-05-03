Fly rod tournament is canceled

The good news is that fishing is one of the activities you can still do while social distancing. The bad news is that tournaments aren’t something that can continue at this time.

On Friday, the Martha’s Vineyard Road and Gun Club announced that its 29th Fly Rod Striped Bass Catch and Release Tournament was being canceled. The tournament was scheduled for Saturday, May 30.

“We’re really disappointed but it’s the right thing to do,” Cooper “Coop” Gilkes, tournament chairman, said in the release. “While it’s possible to fish safely, getting together for the breakfast and awards, which is part of the fun, would’ve put people at risk of infection.”

In the past, tournament organizers awarded plaques for the most fish caught and released by a team, according to the release. This year, in a major shift, the contest was to be based on a fish quota and finish time, not the number of striped bass caught and released.

Tournament organizers said the unique change to the rules was based on new concerns about catch-and-release mortality.

“A lot of the fishermen were really looking forward to trying out the new format,” Coop said. “But at least people can still have fun fishing.”

Twenty-nine years ago, members of the Rod and Gun winter fly tying group created the unique fly rod catch and release tournament to promote honesty, camaraderie, and conservation. Those qualities continue, the club said.

Anyone who had pre registered and has not received a refund should write to: Info@mvrodandgun.org.