Sunday: Number of cases holds at 22

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is reporting 22 positive COVID-19 cases on-Island, with 436 negatives tests, 9 pending tests, and 467 total tests performed so far.

There are currently no patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the hospital.

As of Saturday, May 2, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,952 new cases for a total of 66,263. There were 130 new deaths reported, for a total of 3,846. The percentage of those hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 5 percent. Overall, there were 9,358 new tests conducted, for a total of 298,994.