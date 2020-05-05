One patient hospitalized, testing expanded

A patient that previously tested positive for COVID-19 at The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is being hospitalized.

The general care patient is in stable condition, according to hospital CEO Denise Schepici. Speaking to reporters in a conference call Tuesday, Schepici said the number of confirmed cases on the Island is still at 22, following a spike over the weekend. Overall, the hospital has tested 506 patients with 465 negatives and 19 pending results.

While some hospitals such as Nantucket Cottage Hospital keep track of patients who recovered from COVID-19 and those still in isolation, the Vineyard hospital does not.

“We don’t trace that,” Schepici said. “So many people self-quarantine so we wouldn’t really know that … we hope they’re quarantining.”

The hospital has implemented new criteria for the tests. Schepici said the biggest change is the removal of the age criteria, allowing for testing of all symptomatic patients. Testing has also been expanded to anyone who is showing symptoms of a new cough, a new sore throat, a fever, new nasal congestion, new shortness of breath, new muscle aches, and new loss of smell.

“Earlier, as you know, the criteria was based on the testing available. The focus was high risk patients and patients who had multiple symptoms from the clinicians evaluation,” Schepici said. “Now it is a respiratory issue with one of the symptoms I mentioned along with a clinicians evaluation.”

Pieter Pil, the hospital’s chief medical officer, who was also on the call, explained that criteria for testing is based on the amount of supplies available, the scientific evidence, and then the direction of state and federal health officials. With supplies coming from off the Island and donations from Islanders, the hospital’s personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing is in good supply.

“The supply chain of testing has become more robust,” Pil said. “We continually adjust the criteria for testing and it’s based on sort of identifying the highest risk people first and then as more tests become available we can broaden that approach.”

With summer season around the corner, Schepici urged people to keep up social distancing, proper hygiene, and wearing masks around other people.

Over the past several weeks the hospital threw most of its resources to prepare for COVID-19. With a better handle on COVID-19 facilitation, Pil said the hospital has begun to facilitate non-COVID-19 care. Low risk patients are directed to an annex ED where they can receive care. The hospital is still performing essential surgeries, but has halted elective procedures.

“This is a marathon not a sprint. Unfortunately, the virus has not gone away. We’ve sort of identified the issue. We’re trying to mitigate this, but the bottom line is the virus persists,” Pil said. “This is going to be an ongoing issue.”

As for contact tracing, the hospital submits patient information to a state health database called the Massachusetts Virtual Epidemiologic Network (MAVEN) which then coordinates with the local health agents who determine if family members need to be tested.

Schepici said that Wednesday is national nurses day and thanked the hospital’s many nurses including Carol Bardwell, a nurse who retired in March after more than 40 years of service. A scholarship fund was also set up in Bardwell’s name.

“They’re really the architects of comfort in a busy hospital setting. Simply put, I love them for what they do everyday, but especially now in this time of COVID,” Schpeici said, also adding how proud she was of chief nurse and chief operating officer Claire Seguin. “She is an extremely talented woman and we are lucky to have her.”