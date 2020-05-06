Annual Oak Bluffs fireworks canceled

Updated 7:50 pm

The 45th annual Oak Bluffs Firemen’s Civic Association fireworks has been canceled.

Following suit with the 159th Agricultural Fair, The Taste of the Vineyard, Beach Road Weekend, and other large summer events, the annual fireworks event that marks the end of summer was canceled due to the “uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a letter from James Mories Jr., president of the association.

The fireworks were originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 21.

In a phone conversation with The Times, Mories said the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, a shortage of manpower, and a record low in fundraising ended the event.

The decision came at the association’s monthly meeting Wednesday. While the vote was not unanimous, Mories said the vast majority of those at the meeting voted to cancel.

“It was a very quick fold,” Mories said. “As soon as we got to it, it was surprisingly quick. Very little discussion.”

The logistics of social distancing with the people involved in setting up the fireworks, putting them on, and then the thousands who watch from Ocean Park was too difficult to work out, Mories said. The association did speak to the board of health who suggested the park be limited to 1,000 people, but Mories said that brought challenges of its own including having people from all over the country and the world.

“That’s one tenth of what we have,” he said. “How would we separate them? I don’t know. What would you do? You can’t rope everybody in in case something happens.”

The association usually budgets $90,000 for the event, Mories said, which includes the fireworks, personnel, signage, building materials, permits, and boat fees. The event, which has to fundraise all its money, has only raised $400 since September.

Mories said there was added pressure from the rental industry and people making vacation plans.

“It was a tough decision, but we had to make it,” Mories said. “There are so many variations that we had to take into consideration … the biggest thing is protecting the public.”

As for what’s next, Mories said he’s looking ahead to next year.

“Our safest bet is to try for 2021,” he said.

Updated with comments from Mories. -ed