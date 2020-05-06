Aw shucks, oyster farm gets approval

Tisbury selectmen unanimously approved the first ever organized aquaculture operation in Lagoon Pond under recently approved guidelines.

Jeff Canha, who owns and will operate Husselton Head Oysters, is planning on seeding 50,000 half-inch oysters on a one-acre plot of water in Lagoon Pond by the end of the year.

He will also operate a small location off the Packer docks where he will store an ice machine and some tools for making and repairing oyster cages.

After the first year of his operation, Canha will be permitted to apply for a second acre of water (as per town regulations), which will be located at Husselton Head off the Tisbury town beach.

Canha prefaced his application hearing by asking selectmen and members of the public “do you like clean water? Do you like local business?”

Officials agreed that an aquaculture operation in the Lagoon would benefit both the waterways and the town. According to a letter from Emma Green-Beach of the Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group to selectmen, one adult oyster over three inches can filter up to 50 gallons of water a day.

Due to recently adopted regulations in Tisbury surrounding aquaculture, certain eligibility requirements are in place. One of those requirements is that the applicant must either have three years of experience holding a commercial shellfishing license in the town, or they must have letters of support from qualified people who can attest to related skills and knowledge of the applicant.

One issue raised by Tisbury shellfish constable Danielle Ewart was Canha’s lack of experience in the aquaculture sphere. She said the only letter of support from an experienced aquaculturist stated that Canha had worked with him for only three partial days.

“There are classes, or you could mentor with somebody to learn some of the tricks of the trade,” Ewart suggested. “I would like to see more work experience.”

Bob Rheault, founder and CEO of the East Coast Shellfish Growers, advocated for Canha and noted his adept knowledge of marine and fishing regulations.

“I have operated an oyster farm for about 25 years. I have a PhD in biological oceanography. I have great confidence that Jeff is aware of all the regulations and has the necessary knowledge, this isn’t exactly rocket science,” Rheault said.

Lynne Fraker also wrote a letter of support for Canha’s operation, and was present at the meeting.

“If anyone knows about regulations, it’s Jeff,” she said. “I think he has a deep-rooted history in fishing. His oyster farm has only positive benefits for the town and the Lagoon.”

Canha also stepped in to note his 25 years of uninterrupted experience as a charter fisherman, and his extensive Island history.

Melinda Loberg, chair of the board of selectmen, noted the lack of prior experience specific to aquaculture, but said she is convinced by the statements of others at the meeting that Canha is qualified by his related marine experience.

Another issue brought up at the meeting was the proximity of the proposed one-acre plot in the Lagoon to abutters’ piers and moorings.

In particular, David Forbes dock is directly adjacent to the area where the oyster cages are to be positioned.

Forbes said during the meeting that he is concerned about his freedom of navigation from his dock and mooring. He said that although he is relatively experienced in sailing, a strong northeast wind could blow him right into the floats above the cages.

“I’ve done some sailing, but I am not going to the Olympics. With a northeast wind, I would be in those floats in a heartbeat,” Forbes said.

Tisbury harbormaster John Crocker said it’s possible to sail a boat through the oyster field, but there will be a buoy in each corner of each cage, because they are what suspend the cages and bags in the water.

“It would be like going through a minefield, but you could technically sail through it,” Crocker said.

Crocker said his only concern was the proximity to abutters, since the proposed site would be about 45 feet from Forbes mooring and 70 feet from his pier. Crocker asked Canha to have ongoing conversations with abutters to come to some sort of agreement, to which Canha was amenable.

Officials noted that the precise coordinates of the plot will have to be determined through extensive communication between the applicant, abutters, the harbormaster, and related officials.

Selectman Jeff Kristal asked for clarification that Canha’s location at the Packer docks would not impede on town or private operations.

Canha said he is working out of a private location because his project calls for setting up a land-based facility where he can transfer the oysters into a cooling system and then ship them directly to customers.

“All the cages and other gear should be in the water, so no stinky cages,” Canha said.

Although some specifics such as exact location and proximity to abutters needs to be worked out, Kristal acknowledged Canha’s passion for his project.

“He is extremely passionate, even if this strays a little bit from the norm. I think this is going to be productive for the Lagoon, for the town, and for Jeff, so I am in approval,” Kristal said.

In a later phone call with The Times, Canha said he has been waiting for decades to have his own aquaculture farm, and he wasn’t sure he would ever see it in the town of Tisbury.

“Vineyard Haven seawater runs deep in my veins. I think this will be a great thing for everyone, I am excited it’s becoming a reality,” Canha said.

In other business, the town approved a date of June 23 for town elections, and June 13 for town meeting. Elections will take place in the Emergency Services Building, and will allow five voters in at a time. Officials urged voters to apply for absentee ballots and take advantage of early voting. The town meeting will take place at 1 pm on the Tisbury School playground underneath a large tent.