Chilmark Road Races goes virtual

Runners won’t hit the pavement this summer in the popular Chilmark Road Race.

During a “designated period in August” runners will traverse a 5K course of their choosing and log the data electronically, according to a press release. Nevertheless, they will be generating charitable funds for the Chilmark Community Center as in road races past. Also, bibs and T-shirts will be sent to those who wish them and other “specialty merchandise” like hats can be purchased.

“There will be opportunities to engage in social media where runners can post pictures, talk about where they’ve run the race, and other fun content,” a release states. “At the end of the race period, the results will be tallied and posted.”

Proceeds from the race underwrite the summer camp at the Chilmark Community Center, Chilmark selectman Bill Rossi said.

That camp was canceled for the year in light of the pandemic, Rossi said.

“While this decision saddens us, we believe it is the right decision with the information currently available in order to best protect the safety of our campers, families, and staff,” Alexandra London-Thompson, executive director Chilmark Community Center previously wrote.

The Chilmark Community Center is accepting donations to help fund next year’s camp, among other center services.