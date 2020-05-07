Baker changes course, lifts golf ban

While golf courses are not considered “essential businesses,” a new update to the COVID-19 essential services page Thursday morning is allowing golfers to hit the green.

“Private operators of golf courses may permit individuals access to the property so long as there are no gatherings of any kind,” the page reads.

The new rules also require that social distancing of six feet between individuals is “strictly followed.” Groups are limited to four golfers.

Municipal golf courses would also be allowed to operate, but a set of restrictions such as a ban on caddies and golf carts have to be followed. Hand sanitizer must also be readily available.

Golf courses will be allowed to have staff serve as security personnel and enforce social distancing, but no employees can work the “recreational component” of the golf operation.

Players must wait in their car until 15 minutes before their tee time and courses must keep practice greens and driving ranges closed.

Players must use their own clubs and flag sticks must remain in the hole at all times. Once the round is over players must immediately return to their cars.

Clubhouses, pro shops, restaurants, and other facilities must also remain closed.

Allan Menne, golf professional at Mink Meadows in Tisbury, said they were preparing for an opening in the next few days.

“I got that blurb this morning and the phone’s been ringing off the hook,” Menne said.

For now Mink Meadows is members-only and is focusing on keeping the course sterilized.

“Our number one focus is extremely oriented toward safety,” Menne said. “Everything’s about just making sure everything is sterilized and clean, it’s a new world.”

Edgartown Golf Club general manager Mark Hess said the course won’t be opening until the proper safety procedures are in place, but he expects it to be open within the next few days.

“I think everybody will be very happy to get back to playing golf,” Hess said.