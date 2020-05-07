Isolation tunes from Chilmark folks

An impromptu band of Chilmark residents (who are officials too) jammed outdoors Wednesday to a custom song called “Roll On Chilmark Roll On.” The band featured Warren Doty on banjo, Nan Doty and Joan Malkin on vocals, Taurus Biskis on upright bass, and Jim Malkin, Ellen Biskis, and Andy Goldman on guitar. Doty told The Times Thursday he wrote the lyrics, and Goldman and Chuck Hodgkinson composed the music. The song was meant as a salute to the town, Doty said, notably the concept of “Chilmark strong.”