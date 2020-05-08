Little House Cafe passes the torch

The Little House Cafe in Vineyard Haven is changing ownership, but the new owner says he hopes to continue providing the same quality and service that the quaint restaurant has been providing for the past 10 years.

Chilmark resident Brook Katzen met with Tisbury selectmen Tuesday to request the transfer of appropriate licenses related to the changing of hands for the Little House.

“I have been a customer of the Little House Cafe for many years. I have always appreciated the humble simplicity of the place,” Katzen said. “It’s a privilege and an honor to have the opportunity to take ownership of what’s been a very successful Island-grown business for the past 10 years.”

Katzen said the Little House is celebrating their 10-year anniversary on July 1, which just so happens to be his birthday. “I guess it was meant to be,” he said.

According to Katzen, the artisan fare mixed with a quaint coffee shop vibe will continue on under his ownership.

“I don’t have plants to change very much there. My objective is to continue to provide the same level of quality, hospitality, and service that the customers of Little House have come to expect,” Katzen said.

The restaurant is anticipated to close in July, where the new owners will take over.

“I hope to see you all there,” Katzen said.

Selectmen chair Melinda Loberg said, “We have all come to love the menu at Little House and we hope that it’s going to continue to be that delightful cuisine.”