Saturday update: no change in MV COVID-19 cases

On Saturday, the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported no new positive tests for COVID-19

The 23 confirmed cases reported by the hospital and another reported separately by the Martha’s Vineyard boards of Health holds the Islands total to 24.

According to the hospital’s daily update, 562 patients have been tested for COVID-19. Of those, 530 have tested negative and nine are pending results. There are currently no hospitalizations on Martha’s Vineyard.

The 24th COVID-19 positive patient was deemed positive after receiving an antibody test, according to Valley. The patient was ill in March, contacted their local board of health and self-isolated during the time, but was not tested.

“Due to the positive antibody test the individual is now considered a positive case but is no longer ill,” Valley wrote in an email.

Of the 24 confirmed cases, 13 are female and 11 are male. Eight of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, two are 30-39 years old, five are 20-29 years old, one is 40-49, and another is 20 years old or younger.

The hospital has implemented new criteria for the tests. Schepici said the biggest change is the removal of the age criteria, allowing for testing of all symptomatic patients. Testing has also been expanded to anyone who is showing symptoms of a new cough, a new sore throat, a fever, new nasal congestion, new shortness of breath, new muscle aches, and new loss of smell.