Thanks, Mom
A mother's day parade. May 9, 2020
1 of 26 Alisun Armstrong with her mother, Barbara. Geneva Corwin, who works at the MV Playhouse, and her mom, Suesan Patton, in 1985. Lucinda and Beryl Sheton, 1982. Lulu Comstock and her mother. M.E Geary wrote: "My first trip to Edgartown in July, 1953 with my mother, Eileen Cheevers. She instilled a deep love of the Island in all of her six children. Sixty-seven years later, I am still a lover of Martha's Vineyard." Cecilia Minnehan, with her mother, Rhoda Tappan, who passed away on March 6, 2020. Janie and Julie Belise on South Beach 50 years ago. Corinne Brennan with Tommy and JoJo. "This photo epitomizes Mother's Day for me," wrote Times editor George Brennan. My wife holds them both accountable and earns their trust. She's amazing and inspirational." Una Mary Simmons, Pam Butterick's "mom and hero." Instead of pursuing a career as a concert pianist, she became an RN, because it was war time, and nurses were needed Donna Arold with her mom on Menemsha Beach after an afternoon spent searching for sea glass, in 2010. Sharon Pearson with her mom, Geraldine Harrold. Barbara Phillips' mother Mary Ellen Russell Phillips, pictured with her mother, Elizabeth Russell. McCords at State BEach, 1966. McCords. McCords from over the years. Ms. Lundren with her mother in 1953. Ms. Lundgren with her son in 1977. Mona Rosenthal with daughter Kara, and son Matt, 2019, Oak Bluffs. Susan Reidy and er mother at Easter. Susan Reidy and her mom in 1976. Jack and Aubrey Holnes, with mom Theresa. State Beach, 2007. Jenna Lambert, with her mother, Joanne. Jamie Kageleiry, with her mom, Frances, in 1962. The women still share a love of shoes. Marnely Murray and her mother, Nelia, at Marnely's baptism in 1985 in her home town of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Laura D. Roosevelt with her mother, Suzanna Kloman, two years ago. Ms. Kloman just turned 99. Shirley Mayhew (age 4) with her mother, Ethel Walling, in 1930.We asked you to send us your mothers, and you listened! Thank you all, and happy Mothers Day.