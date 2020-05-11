Confirmed cases at 25

Following confirmation of a new case late Sunday, confirmed cases on COVID-19 hold at 25.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported 23 positive tests Monday. Overall the hospital has tested 576 people with 551 negative tests and two pending results. No COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized.

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health has reported two separate cases that were deemed positive after receiving positive antibody tests. The latest case reported by the boards on Sunday is no longer ill.

The 24th COVID-19 positive patient was deemed positive after receiving an antibody test, according to Tisbury health agent and boards of health spokesperson Maura Valley. That patient was ill in March, contacted their local board of health and self-isolated during the time, but was not tested.

Of the 25 confirmed cases, 14 are female and 11 are male. Eight of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, five are 20-29 years old, two are 30-39 years old, two are 40-49, and one is 20 years old or younger.

On the state level Sunday, 1,050 new confirmed cases were reported along with 139 new deaths. Massachusetts has a total of 77,793 confirmed cases and 4,979 deaths. Overall, 388,389 tests have been performed across the state with four percent of all cases currently hospitalized.