Edgartown cancels 4th of July parade, fireworks

Edgartown selectmen voted on Monday to cancel the 4th of July parade and fireworks because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s not unexpected, but disappointing news,” newly appointed selectmen chairman Arthur Smadbeck said.

The Edgartown Independence Day celebrations are the latest summer events to be canceled following Beach Road Weekend, the Agricultural Fair, the Oak Bluffs fireworks, and many others.

Parade director Joseph E. Sollitto Jr. told selectmen the American Legion Post 186, which helps put on the parade, recommended canceling the events.