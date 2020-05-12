Schepici: ‘Antibody testing is in the research phase’

While the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have confirmed three positive antibody tests on the Island, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital officials are not completely sold on the test and are only testing staff as part of a clinical study.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call Tuesday, hospital president and CEO Denise Schepici said the hospital is trying to “follow the science.” She said the researchers with the hospital’s parent company, Partners Healthcare, still don’t know how to interpret antibody tests.

“If you have positive antibodies, we’re still not sure if that means you’re immune,” Schepici said, adding that the state Department of Public Health does not count positive antibody tests as positive COVID-19 tests. “I’m not sure why our boards of health decided to do that.”

Antibody blood tests, check a patient’s blood by looking for antibodies, which show if there was a previous infection with COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Antibodies are proteins that help fight infections.

The CDC also says antibody tests should not be used to diagnose someone as being currently sick with COVID-19.

The hospital has conducted antibody tests on less than 50 of its own staff as part of a clinical study with their parent company, Partners Healthcare. The hospital is only testing its emergency room workers and some first responders at this time.

“Right now the antibody testing is in the research phase and we’re still trying to figure out what it means in terms of immunity and prevalence if you test positive,” Schepici said.

The hospital is not sharing information from its antibody testing. Schepici said the testing is “too variable” and that the information is only shared with Partners.

While antibody testing is still in the research phase, the hospital continues to test people for COVID-19 who meet strict criteria.

With nursing homes across the state hit hard by the spread of COVID-19, DPH is planning to test all 46 residents and 64 staff of the Windemere Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Tests will be conducted at a to-be-determined time by either the National Guard or a local EMS. No one at Windemere has tested positive for COVID-19

“We’re taking this step really out of an abundance of caution for our residents,” medical director Ellen McMahon said.

In addition to the planned mass testing, Windemere administrator, Marie Zadeh, said the nursing facility is conducting daily screening and temperature checks for staff and residents. Windemere has also suspended its volunteer programs, prohibited visitors, implemented telehealth visits, and supplied all residents with masks.

“Closing Windemere to families, friends, and volunteers has really been a challenge, but the Windemere team has found ways to keep our residents connected and engaged,” Zadeh said. Windemere is using FaceTime and Zoom to connect residents with their families and to continue some activities.

Schepici stressed the need for a new Green House model facility where residents have their own rooms. Plans to replace the costly and outdated Windemere facility have been in the works for months. The hospital has its sights set on a 26.4-acre property in Edgartown

To date, the hospital has conducted 593 tests at the hospital with 23 positive, 562 negative, and eight pending results. There are zero COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Last week, the hospital implemented new criteria to receive a test. Schepici said the biggest change is the removal of the age criteria, allowing for testing of all symptomatic patients. Testing has also been expanded to anyone who is showing symptoms of a new cough, a new sore throat, a fever, new nasal congestion, new shortness of breath, new muscle aches, and new loss of smell.

Of the 26 confirmed cases on the Island (three of them reported through the boards of health unrelated to hospital testing), 15 are female and 11 are male. Nine of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, five are 20-29 years old, two are 30-39 years old, two are 40-49, and one is 20 years old or younger.

All of this comes as the state plans to unveil its four phase plan to reopen the economy next week. On the state level Monday, there were 669 new confirmed cases reported — down by about 400 from the previous day. There were 129 new deaths, down 10. Massachusetts has a total of 78,462 confirmed cases and 5,108 deaths. Overall, 394,728 tests have been performed across the state with 4 percent of all cases currently hospitalized.