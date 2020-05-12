Woods Hole terminal gets another scrub down

The Steamship Authority terminal in Woods Hole will be scrubbed down Tuesday night after a staffer reported “feeling ill” and opting to get tested for COVID-19. The staffer made the report Tuesday. The terminal building shuttered to the public at 8:30 pm Tuesday, according to a release.

“Notifications are being made to other Authority personnel who may have come into contact with the employee,” the release states. “The Authority is working to determine if the employee came into close contact with any passengers. In accordance with the Authority’s COVID-19 guidelines, the employee in question has not returned to work and will not until the test results are received.”

The extra cleaning and disinfection is out of an “abundance of caution,” the release states.

“The cleaning, which is being performed by ServPro of Taunton/Mansfield, will encompass both a wipe down of high-touch surfaces and a disinfecting fogger,” the release states. “Cleaning of high-touch surfaces at the terminal’s ticket booth and inside the freight building will also be performed.”

The building is expected to reopen at 6 am for the first run of the MV Woods Hole.

In late March, the SSA also scrubbed down the terminal building. That work was done after a staffer said they said they were exposed to a COVID-19 positive person.