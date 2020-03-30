Employee COVID-19 exposure triggers SSA terminal disinfection

The Steamship Authority has hired a private environmental company to disinfect the Woods Hole terminal building after an employee disclosed being exposed to someone who was positive for COVID-19.

The ferry line will close the terminal building to the public Monday at 6:15 pm to facilitate the disinfection work.

“The cleaning, which is being performed by Moran Environmental Recovery using hospital-grade disinfectants, is in response to an employee’s reported exposure to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19,” SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll wrote in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, the temporary terminal building cleaning was ordered for the protection of the Authority’s customers and employees. The terminal will reopen Tuesday morning in time for the first scheduled departure of the day, the 6 am departure of the MV Woods Hole.”

When asked why the terminal wasn’t closed immediately upon learning of the exposure, Driscoll said, “We don’t have anyone who tested positive or we would have reacted differently,” he said.

Asked if the Town of Falmouth was informed of the exposure, he said, “We don’t have anything to inform the town of.”

Driscoll declined to say where the exposure occurred or when.

“The employee has not been at work since the report was made to us,” he said and declined to say when the report was made. He also declined to comment on what methodology was used to determine only one person was exposed.

Driscoll said the decision to disinfect the terminal was made by SSA general manager Robert Davis. He said he couldn’t immediately answer why SSA personnel weren’t used to disinfect the terminal and a private company was hired instead.

In a follow up statement, Driscoll noted the employee in question hasn’t returned to work “in accordance with our COVID-19 guidelines.”