Ag Society to host drive-in high school graduation

West Tisbury selectmen voted unanimously Wednesday evening to authorize the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society to host the 2020 Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School graduation ceremony. The event will be “largely in cars,” selectman Cynthia Mitchell said.

Ag Society executive director Kristina West said the Ag Society trustees are in favor of the event. “The high school seniors have been through a bit, as we all have, and we’d like to offer the grounds so they could have something special for their graduation,” she said.

Ag Society neighbor Hunter Moorman said such extraordinary times likely warrant exception to any restrictions on the property. He cautioned the board to consider carefully that they don’t establish a precedent. That said, he noted West had indicated the ceremony was intended as a one-time event.

Senior class president Alex Rego thanked the board. “I just wanted to extend my gratitude to you all, on behalf of the class of 2020, for even considering this proposal — just for showing great compassion; it’s very much appreciated,” she said.

Selectman Kent Healy spoke in favor of the event.

Selectman Skipper Manter expressed reservations, but ultimately supported the ceremony with a vote of “ouch, aye.”

The ceremony still requires a vote by the board of health. No date has been settled on yet.