Hear me out for a second, and notice that the word meat is in quotations! This Cauliflower Taco “Meat” is a great addition to your weekly menu, and a tasty one at that. This plant-based “taco meat” is made with just a few ingredients:

walnuts — any other nut would work too!

cauliflower

canned chipotle peppers

garlic

onions

cumin

And it’s super-easy to make, because all you do is put all the ingredients in a food processor, blend until crumbled, and then bake in the oven! It’s seriously so easy, and the results are insanely delicious. Plus, you can make a large batch and freeze half of it for future meals — it keeps very well, since it’s all plant-based!

Cauliflower Taco “Meat”

½ head of cauliflower

1 cup walnuts

1 to 2 chipotle peppers

½ large yellow onion

2 cloves garlic

½ Tbsp. ground cumin

Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a large food processor, blend all the ingredients until crumbled. If your food processor isn’t big enough, do the cauliflower and walnuts first, and then the rest.

Layer the crumbles on a lined baking tray, and bake for 25 to 35 minutes, until golden brown. Use in tacos, pasta dishes, and so much more! Freeze for up to three to four weeks, after cooling.

Don’t have a food processor? You can try to do this in parts in a blender, or practice your knife skills.

