MVRHS students achieve honorable mention at state science fair

1 of 2

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School had four students compete at this year’s Massachusetts State Science Fair. The students were asked to create and submit a five-minute video about their project, which was scored by a panel of judges. Science teacher Jason Neago wrote the Times an email saying that this was the culmination of many hours of research and experimentation for students, who received assistance from parents, MVRHS staff, and community members.

Three students received honorable mention: Annabelle Brothers for “The Effects of Ocean Acidity on Scallops,” and Jack Hayden and Linus Munn for “How Copper Leaches into Water.”