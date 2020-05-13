The Chilmark library hosts a presentation, “Two Weeks in Tibet: A Virtual Tour through Tibet,” on Thursday, May 14, from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. Valerie Sonnenthal will present a virtual slideshow and short clips from her two weeks of travel in Tibet in September 2019, just prior to the People’s Republic of China’s 70th anniversary celebration. Her virtual presentation will show ancient monasteries, temples, street scenes, food, farming, and more.

Sonnenthal is a contributor to The MV Times (including the Chilmark town column), is a sound-healing practitioner, and teaches Kaiut yoga. As owner of Peaked Hill Studio, she offers restorative sound journeys to the public, and at Windemere.

This event is free and open to the public, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get a Zoom invite. For more information, call 508-560-1147.