Matt Gebo named officer of the year

The West Tisbury Police Department has named Sgt. Matthew “Matt” Gebo as West Tisbury Police Officer of the Year for 2019.

Gebo has been with the department since 2009 and earned the rank of sergeant in 2018. Previously he served as a detective and now supervises all department investigations. Gebo is a certified mental health first aid instructor and a member of the crisis intervention team. Gebo has master’s and bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice from Bridgewater State University.

“Sgt. Gebo remains active in the community as the West Tisbury School boy’s basketball coach, 2019 Island champions, and assists with the high school’s baseball program,” according to a release.

“His vision with our youth through coaching and his involvement with the schools exemplifies community policing,” West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone told The Times.

Gebo told The Times an important part of community policing to him is being approachable, not a “stoic figure” people can’t pose questions to. He also said community policing involves lending a helping hand to everyone with an emphasis on kids and the elderly.

He described working with kids as “a good investment back in the community.”

Of his fellow officers, he described them as “all great to work with.”

He said Chief Mincone has always been his superior officer, first as his sergeant when he began, then his lieutenant and finally his chief. At each stage he said he was a positive influence.

“I really enjoy working with him,” he said.

Gebo is the second West Tisbury police officer to receive the honor. Officer Bradley Cortez received the inaugural honor last year.