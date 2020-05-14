Vineyard to get up to 15,000 COVID tests

Thousands of COVID-19 tests are coming to the Vineyard, according to West Tisbury Health Agent Omar Johnson and Edgartown selectman Michael Donaroma.

“Quest Diagnostics will be providing us with a large number of tests and the health agents are in the process of coordinating this testing,” Johnson told the West Tisbury board of health Thursday night. “It will be held at the high school.”

Asked by board member Erik Lowe how many, Johnson said “up to 15,000 I’m told. We’re planning on doing testing six hours a day, six days a week,” Johnson said.

Lowe asked if there were any prerequisites to being tested.

“This is basically going to be testing for asymptomatic individuals,” he said. “All they’ll have to do is register through Island Healthcare in order to be tested. If an individual has insurance, their insurance will be billed. And if an individual does not have insurance, there will be funds to cover that testing. They will be prioritizing which individuals are tested initially and that will focus on the first responders and individuals that work in grocery stores on the frontline.”

Asked by Lowe if more tests would be coming when those are exhausted, Johnson said he didn’t know.

He added, “We’re just very pleased.” Prior to the opportunity, Johnson said the boards of health were looking for just 30 tests to test grocery workers.

“It is my understanding that the CEO is an Edgartown resident,” Johnson said.

Edgartown selectman Michael Donaroma later confirmed in a telephone interview with The Times that Stephen Rusckowski Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Quest Diagnostics, is a friend of his who lives in Edgartown. Donaroma said he asked Stephen and his wife Debbie Rusckowski to provide tests to the Vineyard.

Donaroma said he tapped attorney Ron Rappaport and Island Healthcare CEO Cynthia Mitchell to flesh out testing and “It’s all blossomed from there.”

Donaroma said Gov. Charlie Baker is onboard, as is Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

“It’s really moving fast,” he said.

Though much is still taking shape, he said he believed the tests will be dispensed in a drive-through manner at the high school and that folks will only open their window a crack, and will perform the test themselves. He confirmed the cost of the test will be covered and those with insurance will have their deductible covered, too.

“It really is spectacular,” he said.

Mitchell did not immediately return a call seeking comment. A call to Quest Diagnostics for comment was not immediately returned. Martha’s Vineyard Hospital did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Governor Charlie Baker’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.