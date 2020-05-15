Miss Jenna runs aground on Lobsterville Beach

The Vineyard fishing vessel Miss Jenna ran around on Lobsterville Beach 11:30 pm, according to the U.S Coast Guard. At 12:30 am the vessel was still stuck in the sand about 20 feet from shore. U.S. Coast Guard personnel could be seen on deck and boats flashing emergency lights could be seen in the distance.

Capt. Andrew Wheeler, who runs the Miss Jenna, told The Times Friday morning sleep deprivation was a factor.

“Basically we ran a long trip and fell asleep,” he said.

He did not specify who was at the helm. “Pretty embarrassing to be honest with you,” he said.

The Miss Jenna was not on the sand for long, he said, and was undamaged.

He did not mention any injuries.

In August, a similar occurrence on Naushon damaged the vessel and sent it to Fairhaven for repairs.

Petty Officer Briane Carter said sleep appeared to be a factor. The cutter Sanibel first noticed the Miss Jenna’s situation, she said, and sent a boarding team. Subsequently two vessels from Station Menemsha responded too.

The incident remains under investigation, Carter said.

This is a developing story.