Pepsi truck crashes in Vineyard Haven

Updated @ 1:15

A Pepsi box truck struck a utility pole and then careened into the woods shearing off the right side of the truck and dumping some of its contents — water bottles and soda cans — in the process.

The crash occurred on State Road in Tisbury at about 11:30 am down the street from the Scottish Bakehouse. Tisbury Police Officer John Goeckel said police are still investigating the cause of the crash. There were no injuries.

At the scene were two Tisbury police cruisers and one motorcycle officer, along with several cherry-picker trucks. Tisbury fire and EMTs also responded.

Work crews at the scene wrapped strapping around the open side of the truck to secure it and backed the truck out of the woods up a steep shoulder with the help of a tow truck. Traffic along that stretch of road was diverted to one lane for approximately an hour.

Eversource was at the scene to secure any damaged wiring, and replace the damaged utility pole.