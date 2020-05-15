Unemployment decimates Dukes County 

Dukes County is continuing to see a massive increase in initial unemployment claims filed since the start of the virus surge in March, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

According to the office website, the commonwealth saw 55,223 individuals file an initial claim for standard unemployment insurance (UI) from April 26 to May 2. Since March 15, a total of 777,232 initial claims have been filed for unemployment. For the week of April 26 to May 2, there were a total of 556,272 continued claims.

Apart from conventional UI, around 185,000 claimants have filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) since April 20.

Based on industry statistics recorded by the office, food and accomodation, and retail trade are the two economies that are being hit hardest by the public health crisis and ensuing restrictions. The healthcare and social assistance industry is also being drastically affected.

Because Dukes County and the municipalities it contains (towns on Martha’s Vineyard) are largely seasonal economies, the region is particularly hard hit. As restaurants, hotels, and retail stores are shuttered or operating at greatly reduced capacity, the many seasonal workers that sustain the Island’s economy don’t have jobs. Many establishments that operate during the winter require the influx of summer revenue to keep their businesses afloat in the offseason, and many of those places have already been closed for months.

Adam Turner, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC), said he is not surprised the unemployment numbers are so high in Dukes County, given its seasonality.

“Given the economic state of the Island being largely a service economy, and an economy that gears up around this time every year, I’m not at all surprised we would have a higher unemployment than some mainland communities,” Turner said. “There are tons of people that rely on and are preparing for the summer all year.”

According to an economic model created by Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS), Inc., and a graphic map created by the Pioneer Institute of Public Policy Research based on that model, Dukes County’s unemployment rate as of May 2 is estimated to be 26.6 percent. The state’s overall unemployment rate is 25 percent.

Although the graphic map created by Pioneer, a non-partisan think tank based in Boston, is not based on on-the-ground data, AGS’ methodology for aggregating information is based largely on weekly Bureau of Labor Statistics unemployment insurance claim reports and labor force data.

Since the hospitality industry has been so drastically affected by state travel guidelines dissuading many from vacationing, statistics show that waterside communities or those with seasonal economies are being hit hardest.

“Due to the concentration of jobs in hospitality, which has seen the highest number of unemployment claims since March 2020, municipalities in Western Massachusetts as well as on Cape Cod and surrounding Islands may experience some of the highest unemployment rates in the Commonwealth,” the Pioneer website states.

According to research analyst for Pioneer, Rebekah Paxton, the data collected by AGS is important because it shows how certain communities are disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

“It’s the hospitality industry, retail trade, and healthcare and social assistance that are really getting slammed with unemployment,” Paxton said. “Any local economy that has a majority of those jobs in those industries will be experiencing a serious amount of unemployment.”

Paxton said that graphics like the one created by Pioneer make complex information easily digestible by the public, and also illustrate how smaller communities need major government assistance.

“As we start to look at reopening and are looking at potential relief packages, it’s important for statewide decision makers to remember that it’s not just economic hubs like Boston that need help — it’s some of these communities that don’t have has many jobs but most of their jobs are in industries that are heavily affected,” Paxton said.

When looking at the graphic map, Martha’s Vineyard is shown as having only three municipal data sets: Edgartown, Tisbury, and Chilmark. Paxton explained that, especially with smaller municipalities with multiple zip codes, the mapping software tends to lump areas together and label them as one zip. She also said towns with multiple zip codes might only be listed under one zip code. “There are 35 zip codes across Massachusetts that are shared by multiple towns,” Paxton said.