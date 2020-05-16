College friends take the plunge for graduation

1 of 9

A group of college friends decided to jump off the Big Bridge (Jaws Bridge) to celebrate their graduation from Denison University.

Islander Lee Hayman decided that she and her friends, Meg Chandler and Isabel Davis, would take the Vineyard rite of passage and leap from the bridge in their graduation caps and gowns. The three girls drove out to State Beach and jumped from the bridge together, despite a bit of blustery wind.

Hayman’s friends have been sheltering in place with her on the Island, and her mom made a sign congratulating the girls on them coming to this major milestone in their lives.