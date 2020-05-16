Saturday: Hospital sees increase in positive tests

On Saturday morning, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported one new confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

On Friday, in a new breakdown of Island data, the boards of health reported that 26 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. The additional Saturday report brings that total to 27 positive tests. Of those, two were tested off-Island, 15 are female and 11 are male.

Seven of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, seven cases are 60-69 years old, five are 20-29 years old, two are 30-39 years old, two are 20 years old or younger, two are 40-49, and one is 70 years or older.

The gender and age of the new Saturday test subject have not yet been reported.

According to the report, 19 of the confirmed positive cases are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation, six are still being monitored by the boards of health, and one was unable to be contacted by the boards of health.

A new reporting metric on the daily report shows linked cases. According to Valley, as of Friday, 16 individuals are linked to another case.

On Friday, the boards of health also reported an additional four cases that are probable positive cases who received positive antibody tests. Of those antibody tests, two are aged 50-59, one is aged 40-49, and one is aged 20-29. All of the probable positive tests are female. Among the four probable positives are also three linked cases.

Since the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital only reports on cases it has tested, the hospital’s daily count reported of the 650 total patients tested for COVID-19, 25 were positive, 625 were negative, and there are no pending results.

There are zero hospitalizations at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. While the hospital has kept its hospitalizations low, it has confirmed that three patients, including a maternity patient, have been transferred off-Island.

The hospital has confirmed that two COVID-19 positive patients had been transferred to Boston via Boston Medflight and the maternity patient who tested positive for COVID-19 was transferred to Boston via land. A hospital employee is also one of the 24 confirmed cases reported by the hospital.

At the state level Thursday, the Department of Public Health reported 110 new COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 5,592 total deaths across the state.

DPH also reported there were 1,239 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 83,421— making it the fourth highest in cases and third highest in deaths, according to the New York Times coronavirus map. Massachusetts has performed 435,679 tests.

Of all cases across the state, three percent are hospitalized — marking a downward trend.

At his daily press briefing Friday Gov. Charlie Baker asked companies across the state to allow their employees to continue working from home if possible.

“We know there is no one-size-fits-all approach to this,” Baker said. He urged those that could to continue letting their employees work from home. “There are hundreds of companies and thousands of employees who are now successfully working remotely.”