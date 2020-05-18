State reopens slowly

Gov. Charlie Baker is moving the state from a stay-at-home advisory to a “safer-at-home” advisory, allowing some businesses to reopen amid strict protocols that require businesses to follow safety standards to protect the public health through social distancing and sanitizing requirements.

Beginning next Monday, May 25, other businesses like barbershops and hair salons, will be allowed to reopen. The requirement to wear a face covering in public remains in effect, Baker said.

In addition to Monday’s guidelines, on May 25 Baker said office spaces will be allowed to reopen 25 percent of their capacity; some retail stores will be allowed to offer curbside service; salons, barbershops, and pet grooming will be allowed to open by appointment only; and car washes will be allowed to have exterior car washing. Also as of May 25, beaches, parks, athletic fields, and other outdoor spaces will be allowed to reopen.

The initial businesses allowed to reopen are in construction, manufacturing, and houses of worship. The businesses so vital to the Martha’s Vineyard economy — restaurants and hospitality are not included in the initial phase of reopening even as Memorial Day weekend is approaching.

Those businesses will be allowed in Phase 2, though there is no specific date in the governor’s plan.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said businesses that are in Phase 2 should review the safety standards that businesses will be required to introduce so that they can be prepared to reopen when it’s allowed.

Each phase will last at least three weeks, according to Baker, and could last longer depending on the public health data.

“This effort will hinge fundamentally on personal responsibility,” Baker said. He stressed people to remember four things: cover your nose and mouth, wash hands and surfaces, keep your distance from others, and stay vigilant for symptoms and stay home if you’re sick.

Occupancy at houses of worship will be limited to 40 percent of the building’s maximum permitted occupancy including attendees and staff, attendees who are not of the same household must be seated six feet apart, and any fixed seating rows should be blocked off to allow for proper social distancing.

In addition, all staff and attendees must wear face coverings unless unable due to a medical or disabling condition and staff may refuse to allow entry to anyone not wearing a face covering. Gatherings before and after worship services are banned, but those running food pantries may continue to do so.

In an email to The Times, Father Chip Seadale of St. Andrew’s Church in Edgartown said they are following guidance from the Diocesan Bishop. Last week the Right Reverends Alan Gates and Douglas Fisher decreed that all Episcopal congregations, which includes St. Andrew’s, would not be permitted to open for public worship until at least July 1, at which time the Bishop would issue further guidance.

St. Andrews continues to stay connected to its members through Zoom, Facebook, and phone calls.

“The leadership of St Andrew’s Church fully supports that decision, agreeing with a recent comment by the Canon to the Ordinary in the Diocese of Colorado, who recently wrote that ‘The number of acceptable deaths as a result of our [Diocesan] actions is ZERO.’” Seadale said in part. “So, unless and until we are certain our actions in maintaining public worship will not jeopardize the health of any of our beloved members, we will be happy to wait until we can all meet (physically) again. Until that time, we are delighted with how the Holy Spirit continues to bind us in love and affection for each other.”

Manufacturing and construction guidelines similarly require workers to wear face coverings and be at least six feet apart unless otherwise needed for the work. The guidelines also call for workers to “reengineer” workstations to increase distance between workers and use markers to delineate six foot separations. Handwashing stations with soap and running water must be provided on worksites.

As the state’s guidelines go into effect, the Island’s own phase two construction guidelines go into effect Monday.

“Collectively we have flattened the curve and avoided the spike in case that would have broken our healthcare system, but if we dont keep up the fight and do all the things that we all know we have to do and know we can do we run the risk of creating a second spike in the fall,” Baker said.