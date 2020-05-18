Theophilus M. Araujo

0

Theophilus M. Araujo (“TM”), 78, died on Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, at his home in Edgartown. TM was married to Marie L. Araujo. 

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date when safe to do so, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Donations may be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR