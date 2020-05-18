Theophilus M. Araujo (“TM”), 78, died on Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, at his home in Edgartown. TM was married to Marie L. Araujo.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date when safe to do so, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Donations may be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice.

