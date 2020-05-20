Library offers free online music classes with Andy Herr

The West Tisbury library announces three new online class series with musician and instructor Andy Herr starting in June. These classes will meet on Zoom, and are free and open to the public. Herr is a classically trained musician dedicated to music, a release from the library says. His flexible instruction covers a variety of instruments and styles, and he’s experienced teaching students from the very young to the elderly.

Participants in any of these classes should have a tablet or laptop with a built-in webcam and mic, or a desktop with webcam and mic, according to a press release from the library. Andy and the library staff can help set up Zoom, and remotely troubleshoot tech issues.

Beginner Bass Class will be held Wednesdays at 5 pm on June 3, 10, 17, 24, and July 1. This class is for ages 12 and up. If you have a bass guitar (either an electric or acoustic) lying around the house (or collecting dust in the basement/attic/closet), this class is for you. Participants will learn bass lines from songs they recognize played on “one of the most gratifying instruments in modern music,” the release says.

A Beginner Ukulele Class is set for Thursdays at 5 pm on June 4, 11, 18, 25, and July 2. This class is for ages 8 and up. If you have a ukulele at home and want to learn the basics, this class is designed for you. Participants will learn to play chords, enabling them to play alone or with others (at a safe distance).

Beginner Music Theory takes place on Fridays at 5 pm, beginning June 5 and running through June 12, 19, 26, and July 3. For ages 12 and up, this class is designed for those who have learned some basics on an instrument, and would like to understand the underlying theory behind the music played with that instrument, the release says. Having a keyboard of any kind is preferable, but not absolutely necessary. The class will cover the elements of music from harmony to rhythm and timing, as well as some history, analysis, and musical science.

Students in the uke or bass class will be expected to practice at home between sessions. Space is limited, so preregister by emailing the library at wt_mail@clamsnet.org. The library asks that students commit to attending all five sessions in the series they have signed up for.